Romania’s inflation rises to 3.8% in November 2019

The annual inflation rate in Romania rose to 3.8% in November, after easing to 3.4% in October, the statistics office INS informed.
Food prices increased by 4.9% year-on-year, the prices of non-food goods rose by 2.8%, and fees paid for the services advanced by 4.1%.
The annual inflation rate calculated under the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP, using the same basket of goods across the entire European Union) was 3.7% in November, while the average consumer prices in the last 12 months (December 2018 - November 2019) compared to the previous 12 months rose by 3.8%.
Since the beginning of this year, the biggest price increases were recorded for potatoes (+20.6% year-to-date), citrus fruits (+18.9%) and fruit and tinned fruits (+15.9%), while natural gas was cheaper by almost 5%, and eggs by more than 1%.
(Photo: Shutterstock)
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!