Romania’s inflation rises to 3.8% in November 2019

The annual inflation rate in Romania rose to 3.8% in November, after easing to 3.4% in October, the statistics office INS informed.

Food prices increased by 4.9% year-on-year, the prices of non-food goods rose by 2.8%, and fees paid for the services advanced by 4.1%.

The annual inflation rate calculated under the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP, using the same basket of goods across the entire European Union) was 3.7% in November, while the average consumer prices in the last 12 months (December 2018 - November 2019) compared to the previous 12 months rose by 3.8%.

Since the beginning of this year, the biggest price increases were recorded for potatoes (+20.6% year-to-date), citrus fruits (+18.9%) and fruit and tinned fruits (+15.9%), while natural gas was cheaper by almost 5%, and eggs by more than 1%.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

