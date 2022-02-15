Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 02/15/2022 - 07:57
Business

Romania’s headline inflation rises to 8.4% in January

15 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The consumer prices rose by 8.4% in January 2022 compared to the same period last year, and the inflation rate accelerated from 8.2% in December, according to the statistics office INS.

Compared to December, consumer prices increased by 1.5%. The annual increase was driven by the 10.2% advance of the non-food prices, while food prices rose by 7.2%.

The fees of the services increased by 5.7% compared to January 2021.

The natural gas prices increased by 60.9% YoY, while for thermal energy they increased by 21.5% YoY.

Other significant advances were for postal services, of 22.5%, and among the category of food prices, the price of edible oil increased by 25.7% YoY, potatoes (25.6%), corn (17%), sugar (11%).

The consumer price inflation will peak in April (11.2%), once the support schemes for household users of electricity and natural gas have expired, to remain close to the double-digit area at the end of the year (9.6%), under the baseline inflation scenario unveiled by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

But it will subdue quickly and enter the target inflation band at the end of 2023, the central bank expects.

Widening the scope of the forecast from just inflation, BNR warns that large and persistent hikes in energy commodity prices pose relevant risks to economic activity as well.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 02/15/2022 - 07:57
Business

Romania’s headline inflation rises to 8.4% in January

15 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The consumer prices rose by 8.4% in January 2022 compared to the same period last year, and the inflation rate accelerated from 8.2% in December, according to the statistics office INS.

Compared to December, consumer prices increased by 1.5%. The annual increase was driven by the 10.2% advance of the non-food prices, while food prices rose by 7.2%.

The fees of the services increased by 5.7% compared to January 2021.

The natural gas prices increased by 60.9% YoY, while for thermal energy they increased by 21.5% YoY.

Other significant advances were for postal services, of 22.5%, and among the category of food prices, the price of edible oil increased by 25.7% YoY, potatoes (25.6%), corn (17%), sugar (11%).

The consumer price inflation will peak in April (11.2%), once the support schemes for household users of electricity and natural gas have expired, to remain close to the double-digit area at the end of the year (9.6%), under the baseline inflation scenario unveiled by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

But it will subdue quickly and enter the target inflation band at the end of 2023, the central bank expects.

Widening the scope of the forecast from just inflation, BNR warns that large and persistent hikes in energy commodity prices pose relevant risks to economic activity as well.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks