Romania's industrial prices leap up over 2% in June alone

The industrial price index, which reflects the prices of industrial goods at the factory's gates, increased by over 2% in June alone and by 11.8% over the past 12 months.

The annual industrial price inflation has accelerated from negative readings in November 2020 at the peak of the Covid-19 crisis to 11.8% in June, putting pressure on the headline inflation that reached 3.4% YoY in June.

The price index was driven up by 61% higher yoy prices of petroleum products while the mental prices also rose substantially by 41% YoY. The prices of wood increased by 28% YoY.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com