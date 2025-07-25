The Romanian Government issued on Thursday, July 24, a decision concerning the methodological norms regulating the hiking trails of national interest. The normative act completes the legal framework for the certification, development and administration of these trails.

“Romania has incredible places, and Via Transilvanica is living proof that we can showcase them with passion and vision. It is a project that unites the country through nature, culture, and local stories. Until now, initiatives like this have been driven more by ambition than by legal support. Today, however, we have clear rules that allow for the official recognition of national hiking trails. I hope that the example of Via Transilvanica will inspire other communities to tell their stories and transform walking into an authentic form of sustainable tourism,” Radu Miruță, the minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, said.

To receive certification, a trail of national interest must meet several cumulative criteria, including having a length of at least 500 km and crossing at least eight counties (or at least 200 km if it crosses or borders UNESCO natural sites).

At least 70% of the length of the trail should cover natural and rural areas and include tourist attractions, such as historical monuments, archaeological sites, protected natural areas or UNESCO sites.

The trails are also meant to offer a guide, including the map and visual identity elements of the trail, accommodation options and other tourist information.

Trails should have a standardized signaling system, with visible posts, signs, railings, or shelters, so that hikers can follow the route safely, without the risk of getting lost.

The setting up of the trails is carried out by the initiator, in collaboration with the administrative-territorial units or intercommunity development associations covered by the route. Together, they need to establish a strategy for maintaining, developing, and promoting the trail.

The hiking trails of national interest will be certified at the request of the initiator, based on technical documentation that will include, among other things, the consent of the owners or administrators of the lands crossed, as well as, where applicable, the approval of the administrator of the protected natural area crossed.

A specially established commission will evaluate the documentation. The certification will be made by order of the Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

(Photo: Fundătura Ponorului on Via Transilvanica by Lianem | Dreamstime.com)

