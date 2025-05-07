Energy

Romania secures emergency gas import facility with Turkey

07 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has signed its first memorandum with Turkey for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including an emergency natural gas import facility of up to 4 million cubic meters per day that Romania may use when needed, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja announced, according to HotNews.

Regarding the origin of the gas, Burduja implied it’s better not to ask. The minister said in February, when asked if the gas brought from Turkey at that time was Russian: “The gas molecule has no flag. The Turks say it is Turkish gas, even if it comes from Russia.”

The Romanian partner in the memorandum signed with Turkey also remains unclear. The Romanian minister did not say which parties are signing the memorandum, so it remains unclear which company in Romania will import this gas, Economica pointed out.

Romania has a low overall dependence on gas imports, but it relies on imports during the cold season due to technical flow limitations rather than because of low reserves. This happened this year in February, when, for several days, gas was imported, even in volumes that represented over 20% of daily consumption. 

Officially, Romania has stopped importing Russian gas since 2022. However, in February, when temperatures were very low, and some traders in Romania imported gas from Turkey, there were suspicions that those quantities were actually coming from Russia.

The Russian Federation exports gas to Turkey through the Turkstream pipeline.

(Photo: Spflaum/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Energy

Romania secures emergency gas import facility with Turkey

07 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has signed its first memorandum with Turkey for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including an emergency natural gas import facility of up to 4 million cubic meters per day that Romania may use when needed, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja announced, according to HotNews.

Regarding the origin of the gas, Burduja implied it’s better not to ask. The minister said in February, when asked if the gas brought from Turkey at that time was Russian: “The gas molecule has no flag. The Turks say it is Turkish gas, even if it comes from Russia.”

The Romanian partner in the memorandum signed with Turkey also remains unclear. The Romanian minister did not say which parties are signing the memorandum, so it remains unclear which company in Romania will import this gas, Economica pointed out.

Romania has a low overall dependence on gas imports, but it relies on imports during the cold season due to technical flow limitations rather than because of low reserves. This happened this year in February, when, for several days, gas was imported, even in volumes that represented over 20% of daily consumption. 

Officially, Romania has stopped importing Russian gas since 2022. However, in February, when temperatures were very low, and some traders in Romania imported gas from Turkey, there were suspicions that those quantities were actually coming from Russia.

The Russian Federation exports gas to Turkey through the Turkstream pipeline.

(Photo: Spflaum/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 May 2025
M&A
Japan’s Yokohama Rubber corporation acquires mining industry tire factory in Romania
07 May 2025
Politics
Romania's presidential candidate Simion pledges to appoint far-right leader Georgescu as PM
06 May 2025
Administration
Romania’s Cluj-Napoca announces metropolitan train project
06 May 2025
Defense
Romania to sign EUR 2.5 bln contract for 246 modern armored vehicles
06 May 2025
Politics
Interior Affairs minister appointed Romania’s interim PM
05 May 2025
Politics
Romanian PM resigns, Social Democrats quit governing coalition after presidential election outcome
05 May 2025
Politics
President of opposition party USR resigns after weak score in Romania’s presidential race
05 May 2025
Politics
Far-right candidate George Simion dominates diaspora, national vote in Romanian presidential elections