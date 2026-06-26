Defense

Romania signs first contract with Israel’s Rafael for air defense systems

26 June 2026

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Romania’s Ministry of Defense (MAPN), through CN Romtehnica SA, and the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd signed on June 24 the first sub-contract under the framework agreement regarding the acquisition of SHORAD (Short Range Air Defense) and VSHORAD (Very Short Range Air Defense) systems.

The first sub-contract covers the acquisition of an integrated SHORAD–VSHORAD air defense system, three VSHORAD air defense systems, one SHORAD system, a training and education system, and a simulation system for testing and evaluating VSHORAD operators, MAPN said.

The value of the contract is RON 3.049 billion, excluding VAT (approximately EUR 580 million).

The first two VSHORAD systems will be delivered within three years from the signing of the first sub-contract. The training courses for the operators of these systems will be conducted before the receipt of the equipment.

The framework agreement, concluded in July 2025, provides for the signing of three sub-contracts through which a total of six integrated SHORAD–VSHORAD air defense systems will be acquired, along with one training and education system, one simulation system for testing and evaluating VSHORAD operators, six SHORAD systems, and six VSHORAD systems, including ammunition, training, and logistical support.

The total value of the acquisition is RON 10.33 billion, excluding VAT, or approximately EUR 2.038 billion, excluding VAT.

The advanced weapon systems are designed to protect against air threats, including drones and cruise missiles.

(Photo: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com

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Defense

Romania signs first contract with Israel’s Rafael for air defense systems

26 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Defense (MAPN), through CN Romtehnica SA, and the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd signed on June 24 the first sub-contract under the framework agreement regarding the acquisition of SHORAD (Short Range Air Defense) and VSHORAD (Very Short Range Air Defense) systems.

The first sub-contract covers the acquisition of an integrated SHORAD–VSHORAD air defense system, three VSHORAD air defense systems, one SHORAD system, a training and education system, and a simulation system for testing and evaluating VSHORAD operators, MAPN said.

The value of the contract is RON 3.049 billion, excluding VAT (approximately EUR 580 million).

The first two VSHORAD systems will be delivered within three years from the signing of the first sub-contract. The training courses for the operators of these systems will be conducted before the receipt of the equipment.

The framework agreement, concluded in July 2025, provides for the signing of three sub-contracts through which a total of six integrated SHORAD–VSHORAD air defense systems will be acquired, along with one training and education system, one simulation system for testing and evaluating VSHORAD operators, six SHORAD systems, and six VSHORAD systems, including ammunition, training, and logistical support.

The total value of the acquisition is RON 10.33 billion, excluding VAT, or approximately EUR 2.038 billion, excluding VAT.

The advanced weapon systems are designed to protect against air threats, including drones and cruise missiles.

(Photo: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com

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