EC clears EUR 70 mln cohesion funds for water infrastructure in central Romania

The European Commission on March 18 approved an investment of more than EUR 70 mln from the Cohesion Fund to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in Romania’s Sibiu and Braşov counties in line with the Drinking Water Directive and the Urban Waste Water Directive.

The project envisages total investments in amount of over EUR 82 mln, the Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects said.

The funds will connect more households to the water and wastewater infrastructure. It will also reduce the risk of diseases by replacing asbestos-cement pipes and eliminating the risk of drinking water from heavily contaminated sources.

The project will lay 10 kilometres of wastewater collection pipes and 40 km of new sewerage network pipes. Twenty-six new domestic wastewater pumping stations will be built and refurbished.

Moreover, it will connect households to the sewerage network eliminating the need for septic tanks. The surface-water catchment area will be rehabilitated, 156 km of new main transmission pipes laid, and 55 km of main pipes rehabilitated.

In total, 164 km of drinking water distribution network will be built and 100 km rehabilitated.

(Photo: Pixabay)

