RO Govt. sets in place electronic invoicing system

The companies, contractors for the Romanian general Government, will be able to submit their invoices electronically starting September, announced prime minister Florin Cîţu.

This is the first step of a broader program aimed at implementing electronic invoicing among all companies in Romania, he reminded.

"The implementation of the mandatory electronic invoicing system, both between the economic agents and the public institutions, as well as in the relations between the economic agents, will mean efficiency and predictability in the spending of money by the public institutions and higher the revenues collected from the national budget [because of lower tax evasion]. With the operationalization of the electronic invoicing system in the field of public procurement, Romania is in line with European standards in the field," concluded Cîţu, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Sarinya Pinngam/ Dreamstime)

