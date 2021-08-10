Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 08:34
Business

RO Govt. sets in place electronic invoicing system

10 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The companies, contractors for the Romanian general Government, will be able to submit their invoices electronically starting September, announced prime minister Florin Cîţu.

This is the first step of a broader program aimed at implementing electronic invoicing among all companies in Romania, he reminded.

"The implementation of the mandatory electronic invoicing system, both between the economic agents and the public institutions, as well as in the relations between the economic agents, will mean efficiency and predictability in the spending of money by the public institutions and higher the revenues collected from the national budget [because of lower tax evasion]. With the operationalization of the electronic invoicing system in the field of public procurement, Romania is in line with European standards in the field," concluded Cîţu, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Sarinya Pinngam/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 08:34
Business

RO Govt. sets in place electronic invoicing system

10 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The companies, contractors for the Romanian general Government, will be able to submit their invoices electronically starting September, announced prime minister Florin Cîţu.

This is the first step of a broader program aimed at implementing electronic invoicing among all companies in Romania, he reminded.

"The implementation of the mandatory electronic invoicing system, both between the economic agents and the public institutions, as well as in the relations between the economic agents, will mean efficiency and predictability in the spending of money by the public institutions and higher the revenues collected from the national budget [because of lower tax evasion]. With the operationalization of the electronic invoicing system in the field of public procurement, Romania is in line with European standards in the field," concluded Cîţu, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Sarinya Pinngam/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks