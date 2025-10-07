Romanian doctors' orchestra to perform in Berlin next week

The Ermil Nichifor Doctors' Orchestra is scheduled to perform on October 12 at the Concert Hall of the University of Music and the Arts in Berlin (UdK Berlin). The concert marks 70 concert seasons of the orchestra and the end of the Enescu Year.

The program will include works by L.V. Beethoven, George Enescu, W.A. Mozart, F. Schubert, S. Silvestri, A. Alessandrescu, and E. Elgar.

Iosef Ion Prunner will be the conductor.

The soloists of the evening will be mezzo-soprano Gabriela Popescu, harpist Maria Bîldea, and flute player Zacharias Tarpagkos.

The Ermil Nichifor Doctors' Orchestra of Bucharest was established in 1954, at the initiative of Ermil Nichifor, a doctor and passionate musician. Its repertoire includes the works of the masters of Baroque and Classicism – Corelli, Vivaldi, Bach, Telemann, Handel, Haydn, and Mozart – as well as romantic and modern works, and those of Romanian composers, from George Enescu to contemporary creations.

Admission to the event is free.

(Photo: the organizers)

