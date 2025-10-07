Events

Romanian doctors' orchestra to perform in Berlin next week

07 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ermil Nichifor Doctors' Orchestra is scheduled to perform on October 12 at the Concert Hall of the University of Music and the Arts in Berlin (UdK Berlin). The concert marks 70 concert seasons of the orchestra and the end of the Enescu Year. 

The program will include works by L.V. Beethoven, George Enescu, W.A. Mozart, F. Schubert, S. Silvestri, A. Alessandrescu, and E. Elgar.
Iosef Ion Prunner will be the conductor.

The soloists of the evening will be mezzo-soprano Gabriela Popescu, harpist Maria Bîldea, and flute player Zacharias Tarpagkos.

The Ermil Nichifor Doctors' Orchestra of Bucharest was established in 1954, at the initiative of Ermil Nichifor, a doctor and passionate musician. Its repertoire includes the works of the masters of Baroque and Classicism – Corelli, Vivaldi, Bach, Telemann, Handel, Haydn, and Mozart – as well as romantic and modern works, and those of Romanian composers, from George Enescu to contemporary creations.

Admission to the event is free.

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Romanian doctors' orchestra to perform in Berlin next week

07 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ermil Nichifor Doctors' Orchestra is scheduled to perform on October 12 at the Concert Hall of the University of Music and the Arts in Berlin (UdK Berlin). The concert marks 70 concert seasons of the orchestra and the end of the Enescu Year. 

The program will include works by L.V. Beethoven, George Enescu, W.A. Mozart, F. Schubert, S. Silvestri, A. Alessandrescu, and E. Elgar.
Iosef Ion Prunner will be the conductor.

The soloists of the evening will be mezzo-soprano Gabriela Popescu, harpist Maria Bîldea, and flute player Zacharias Tarpagkos.

The Ermil Nichifor Doctors' Orchestra of Bucharest was established in 1954, at the initiative of Ermil Nichifor, a doctor and passionate musician. Its repertoire includes the works of the masters of Baroque and Classicism – Corelli, Vivaldi, Bach, Telemann, Handel, Haydn, and Mozart – as well as romantic and modern works, and those of Romanian composers, from George Enescu to contemporary creations.

Admission to the event is free.

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 October 2025
Society
Romania close to adopting Digital Adulthood Law meant to protect children under 16
07 October 2025
Society
Meteorologists expand red code warning for heavy rain to include Bucharest, five counties
07 October 2025
Transport
Romania among top automobile producers in the EU in the first half of 2025
07 October 2025
Energy
Econergy buys out partner’s 50% stake in Romania’s largest PV project to date
07 October 2025
Transport
Kyiv–Bucharest direct train service to begin this week
07 October 2025
Justice
Romanian General Prosecutor’s Office launches criminal case against MEP Diana Șoșoacă for 11 offenses
06 October 2025
Justice
Fugitive former Bucharest mayor Sorin Oprescu detained in Greece again
06 October 2025
Tech
Romania enjoys lowest internet costs relative to speed in the world, data shows