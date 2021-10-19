Romanian Covid-19 vaccination body, advised by WHO, sets quarterly targets

After a meeting with representatives of the WHO Regional Office for Europe and WHO Romania, the national vaccination coordination body (CNCAV) announced that it set vaccination targets for the end of the year and the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Romania should vaccinate two mln people by the end of this year with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 70% of the population to be immunized until the first quarter of 2022, Profit.ro reported.

This means that another 5.3 mln Romanians should be vaccinated with the first dose in the first quarter of 2022.

By the end of the year, Romania should thus vaccinate some 26,600 people with the first dose daily, and the daily rate should rise to some 58,000 in 2022.

On October 18, 14,253 Romanians were vaccinated with the first dose. The country that day exceeded the threshold of 6,000,000 people vaccinated with at least one dose, compared to the 13.3 mln (70% of the population) target set for the end of March 2022.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com