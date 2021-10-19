Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 09:14
Romanian Covid-19 vaccination body, advised by WHO, sets quarterly targets

19 October 2021
After a meeting with representatives of the WHO Regional Office for Europe and WHO Romania, the national vaccination coordination body (CNCAV) announced that it set vaccination targets for the end of the year and the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Romania should vaccinate two mln people by the end of this year with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 70% of the population to be immunized until the first quarter of 2022, Profit.ro reported.

This means that another 5.3 mln Romanians should be vaccinated with the first dose in the first quarter of 2022.

By the end of the year, Romania should thus vaccinate some 26,600 people with the first dose daily, and the daily rate should rise to some 58,000 in 2022.

On October 18, 14,253 Romanians were vaccinated with the first dose. The country that day exceeded the threshold of 6,000,000 people vaccinated with at least one dose, compared to the 13.3 mln (70% of the population) target set for the end of March 2022.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

