Covid-19 travel: Romania adds US, Turkey to red list

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on August 12 the lists labeling the countries’ epidemiological risk.

The updated Red List now includes Israel, Montenegro, Turkey, United States, Puerto Rico, and Morocco, among others.

Netherlands, Malta, Kuwait, and Panama were moved to the Yellow List, alongside Estonia, Lithuania, Mexico, Finland, and others. Luxembourg and Oman are now on the Green List.

The updated lists are available here. The lists are valid starting August 15, at 00:00.

The August 12 CNSU decision is available here.

The countries are grouped into three categories – red, yellow, and green- according to their COVID-19 incidence rate. The Red List includes countries and territories where the cumulated Covid-19 incidence rate of new cases over the past 14 days is higher than or equal to 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The Yellow List includes countries and territories where the incidence rate is between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, while the Green List covers countries where the rate is lower than or equal to 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Those who arrive from countries on the Yellow or Red lists but were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least ten days before arriving in Romania are exempt from the quarantine requirement. In the case of those arriving from countries on the Yellow List, if they show a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours before entering the country, they are also exempt from entering quarantine.

(Photo: Trazvan/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com