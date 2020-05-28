Romania reports 197 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, more than 12,600 patients recover since the start of pandemic

Romania recorded 197 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 18,791 on Thursday, May 28, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of them, 12,629 patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, the number of deaths increased from 1,219 on May 27 to 1,229 on May 28 at 13:00.

Meanwhile, 182 patients are admitted to intensive care units across the country.

Throughout Romania, 3,712 people are under institutionalized quarantine, while another 89,787 are isolating at home.

At a national level, 410,000 tests have been carried out by May 28.

In the last 24 hours, the Police and Gendarmerie levied 214 fines, amounting to RON 181,250 (EUR 37,370) to those who did not comply with the rules imposed during the state of emergency.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

