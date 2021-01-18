Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Real Estate

Construction activity in RO slows down in Nov after robust growth through 2020

18 January 2021
Romania's construction work index increased by 7.8% year-on-year in November, a robust growth yet relatively slower than in the previous months of the year.

On average, the index had advanced by 18% year-on-year in January-October. For the Jan-Nov period, the annual growth eased slightly to 16.7%.

The non-residential construction sector, which contracted by 1.7% year-on-year, caused the slowdown in November.

In contrast, the residential sector activity boasted one of the strongest annual growth rates in recent months: 21.5%.

The civil engineering activity remains volatile (+9.8% in November, half the 19.8% advance in October but three times the 3% advance in August) as it depends on the budget's resources that are relatively scarce at this moment. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

