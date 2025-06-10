Justice

Riots in Northern Ireland after two Romanian boys were charged with rape

10 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Protests that were initially peaceful quickly turned violent after two 14-year-old Romanian boys were charged with the rape of a teenage girl in the small town of Ballymena, Northern Ireland. The alleged rape took place Saturday, June 7, and their case was heard the following Monday.

The BBC, which did not release the identities of the two boys because they are minors, did note that they spoke to the court through a Romanian language translator. The boys were remanded in custody until July 2 when they are due to appear by videolink at the youth court at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

The same day, several hundred locals marched in Ballymena. People gathered in support of the girl’s family but masked men began throwing bricks at police, which did not retaliate. Afterwards, rioters vandalized several houses, allegedly belonging to Romanian immigrant families, and set them on fire overnight.

Overall, fifteen officers were injured, and some required hospital treatment. Two police vehicles were also damaged during the disorder.

Officers said that the violence was clearly racially-motivated. The alleged victim’s family condemned the violence.

Online, calls were issued for Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland to unite against those coming from other countries. Nevertheless, the identity of the alleged perpetrators could not be verified, as both the police and British media are refraining from offering details that could escalate the conflict.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

Riots in Northern Ireland after two Romanian boys were charged with rape

10 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Protests that were initially peaceful quickly turned violent after two 14-year-old Romanian boys were charged with the rape of a teenage girl in the small town of Ballymena, Northern Ireland. The alleged rape took place Saturday, June 7, and their case was heard the following Monday.

The BBC, which did not release the identities of the two boys because they are minors, did note that they spoke to the court through a Romanian language translator. The boys were remanded in custody until July 2 when they are due to appear by videolink at the youth court at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

The same day, several hundred locals marched in Ballymena. People gathered in support of the girl’s family but masked men began throwing bricks at police, which did not retaliate. Afterwards, rioters vandalized several houses, allegedly belonging to Romanian immigrant families, and set them on fire overnight.

Overall, fifteen officers were injured, and some required hospital treatment. Two police vehicles were also damaged during the disorder.

Officers said that the violence was clearly racially-motivated. The alleged victim’s family condemned the violence.

Online, calls were issued for Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland to unite against those coming from other countries. Nevertheless, the identity of the alleged perpetrators could not be verified, as both the police and British media are refraining from offering details that could escalate the conflict.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 June 2025
M&A
Mid Europa Partners to sell Romanian courier operator Cargus
11 June 2025
Macro
World Bank cuts projection on Romania’s 2025 economic growth to 1.3%
11 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan visits Chișinău in first official trip, pledges support for Moldova's EU path
10 June 2025
Administration
Traffic restrictions in central Bucharest as authorities start work at Unirii platform
10 June 2025
Politics
Association founded by Romanian far-right former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu dissolved
10 June 2025
Society
Controversy sparks in Romania after Andrew Tate participates in private event at Brukenthal Museum
10 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan and Spain’s King Felipe VI highlight NATO unity during visit to Cincu military base
10 June 2025
Sports
Romanian Cristian Chivu appointed Inter Milan head coach, signs contract until 2027