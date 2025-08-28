Events

Ricky Martin to perform in Bucharest in December

28 August 2025

Ricky Martin will perform in Bucharest on December 16 as part of his Ricky Martin Live 2025 world tour, bringing his high-energy show to Romexpo Hall. The international superstar, known for fusing Latin rhythms with pop and global influences, is set to deliver a vibrant performance in Romania, according to the organizers.

During the Bucharest show, fans can expect to hear some of his greatest hits, including Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, María, and The Cup of Life.

Ricky Martin, who has sold more than 70 million records worldwide, is returning to Romania after previous performances that drew large audiences. Organizers say the concert will highlight his reputation as “one of the most dynamic live entertainers of his generation.”

Tickets are already on sale through local ticketing platforms, with prices ranging from RON 327.78 (general access) to RON 716.66 (diamond section).

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/EMAGIC)

