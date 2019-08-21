Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup organized in Cluj-Napoca this weekend

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup will take place at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca between August 23 and August 25.

More than 125 athletes from 23 countries will participate in the competition, with Romania being represented by Denisa Mailat and Andreea Verdeş, according to News.ro.

The competition at the end of this week is an important one in the international calendar, because it takes place before the World Qualification Championship at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tickets for the competition in Cluj-Napoca are already on sale for prices between RON 65 and RON 220. Big screens will also be installed close to BT Arena for this event. More details are available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Gimnastica Ritmica)