Romania brand included in the Milan Fashion Week official calendar

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana has included Romanian fashion Rhea Costa in the official calendar of Milan Fashion Week, alongside brands such as Alberta Ferreti, Ermanno Scervino, Fendi, Gucci, Vionnet, Giorgio Armani or Prada, reports local Mediafax, citing a press release from brand representatives.

Thus, Rhea Costa becomes the first brand from Romania to be present at Milan Fashion Week. The brand will present the Spring/Summer 2018 collection at a special exhibition that will be organized at Cavallerizze Hall (Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia) on September 21.

“The inclusion by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana in the official calendar of Milan Fashion Week is a natural step in Rhea Costa’s course, after only 5 years in which our collections have been a constant presence, season after season, in selected stores in Italy,” said Andreea Constantin, designer and founder Rhea Costa.

Launched in 2009, Rhea Costa has grown to be an international brand, its collections being present in over 50 multibrand and department stores in Central Europe, Russia, Asia, and the Middle East.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Rhea Costa on Facebook)