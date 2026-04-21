EUR 980 million sent to Romania from abroad via Revolut in Q1 2026

Remittances amounting to EUR 980 million were sent to Romania from abroad in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Revolut Money Report. The fintech said it facilitated more than 4 million international transfers involving Romanian customers during the same period.

Germany, with EUR 223 million, and the UK, with EUR 173 million, continue to be the primary sources of funds, together accounting for nearly 40% of all money entering the country. While the UK and Germany lead in volume, Ireland stands out for individual impact, with an average transaction value of EUR 608, nearly double that of the UK (EUR 276), according to Revolut data.

For the first time, Germany has become the primary country for both sending and receiving international transfers by both volume and transaction count, Revolut said. One out of four incoming money transfers was from Germany and 22% of the total remittance amount, while one in five outgoing transactions and 27% of the total sent amount from Romania had Germany as the destination.

Following Germany, the most frequent sources of funds were the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy.

Conversely, Romanian residents sent 1.280 million transfers abroad during the same period. While Germany took the top spot for outbound funds, the ranking sees the Netherlands following in second place, ahead of the UK, Belgium, and France.

The top 20 destinations for money sent from Romania now include significant non-EU markets such as the United States, Turkey, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates, revealing “an increasingly globalized Romanian diaspora and workforce,” the fintech said.

The growth in transfers to APAC countries, specifically India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, reflects the expanding international community within Romania using Revolut for money transfers to their home countries.

“With EUR 29 million sent to the UAE and EUR 37 million to the US, these destinations highlight the growing global nature of the Romanian economy, moving beyond traditional European borders to tap into global financial hubs. At the same time, it indicates the importance of digital fund transfers during periods of economic or political unpredictability, or population movement,” according to the company.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com