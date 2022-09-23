Business

Revolut launches account for freelancers, gig workers and the self-employed

23 September 2022
Revolut, the global financial super-app with more than 20 million retail customers, launched Revolut Pro in several countries, including Romania.

Revolut Pro is a dedicated income, payment and expense management account dedicated to the growing number of freelancers, sole traders, contractors, and self-employed individuals. It is part of the Revolut retail app.

Revolut Pro is a free account with no monthly fees and no deposit or balance requirements. The account can be created in under two minutes within Revolut’s app and offers a 1% cashback debit card [and a dedicated IBAN]. It also enables users to quickly and securely send transfers or instant payments to external banks as well as other Revolut accounts.

With Revolut Pro, customers can manage their business funds without needing a fully-fledged business account. Revolut Pro enables multi-currency payments with a physical or virtual card, Google Pay, and Apple Pay, in addition to money transfers.

Revolut Pro also enables independent professionals to instantly accept payments [either in-person with Revolut Reader or] online with QR codes and payment links, and by generating invoices and tracking their payments.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Revolut)

1

