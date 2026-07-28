Revolut opens private market funds to retail investors in Romania

Revolut said that it launched access to private market funds for individual investors in Romania, allowing eligible customers to invest in private equity, private credit, and infrastructure assets through its app. The funds are managed by Apollo, Ares, Hamilton Lane, and Partners Group and are structured under the European Union’s ELTIF 2.0 framework.

Private market investments have traditionally been dominated by institutional investors, partly because minimum commitments can exceed EUR 100,000 and because products often involve complex documentation, capital calls, and long lock-up periods.

Revolut said the new offering is aimed at experienced investors with a long-term investment horizon and is intended to lower some of those entry barriers. Management and performance fees may apply.

The four asset managers included in the initial offering collectively manage or oversee more than USD 2.8 trillion in assets, according to the fintech company. Revolut said its internal fund selection team assesses each product’s strategy, performance history, operational resilience, and ability to withstand different market cycles.

“For a long time, private markets have been missing from the average investor’s portfolio, not because of a lack of interest, but because of a lack of access,” said Rolandas Juteika, Revolut’s head of wealth and trading for the European Economic Area. “By partnering with firms such as Apollo, Ares, Hamilton Lane, and Partners Group, we are changing that dynamic.”

The funds will use the ELTIF 2.0 structure, which was designed to broaden access to long-term investments across the EU. The products offered through Revolut will be evergreen funds, meaning investors can put money into an existing portfolio rather than waiting for capital to be deployed gradually.

However, the company warned that the investments remain fundamentally illiquid despite offering periodic redemption windows. Withdrawals are not guaranteed and may be limited or suspended under the terms of each fund.

“These funds are deliberately structured for long-term capital, reflecting the underlying nature of private assets,” Juteika said.

Revolut said investors should be prepared to hold the products for several years and should only allocate a small portion of their overall portfolio to an ELTIF.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)