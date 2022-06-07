Revival: Works by young French artist go on display in Bucharest

Works by Raf Reyes, a French artist of Romanian origins, will go on display at an exhibition opening at Ghica Victoria Palace in Bucharest,

The works, described as being on the border between pop art, surreal and baroque, can be seen between June 9 and June 17.

Revival, the exhibition presented in Bucharest, retraces this artist's early career, strongly attached to Romania, and echoes one of the essential artistic revolutions, the Renaissance.

In 2018, Reyes exhibited his works at the show Metamorphoses, and a year later he joined the Royal College of Art in London. In 2020, Raf Reyes launched veryrare.co, a ready-to-wear brand that links the world of contemporary fashion and that of ancient art.

"As much a passionate photographer as [he is] a designer, he navigates with finesse between the different mediums of expression: mixes the old with the new, exploring the fundamental relationship between the creator and his creation. Raf Reyes' work aims to represent a world where all the opposites would be harmoniously possible. Press plates, collages, photos, paintings, and quotes are characteristic elements of his digital compositions. His works are accumulative, sporadic, and poetic," Marius Jacob-Gismondi, co-founder of Darmo Gallery, the exhibition curator, explained.

The artist represents the French gallery Darmo, launched in 2018 by Alexis de Bernede and Marius Jacob-Gismondi.

The exhibition can be visited between 11:00 and 19:00 at Ghica Victoria Palace (Nicolae lorga St.).

(Illustration courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com