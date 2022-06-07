Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 15:43
Culture

Revival: Works by young French artist go on display in Bucharest

07 June 2022
Works by Raf Reyes, a French artist of Romanian origins, will go on display at an exhibition opening at Ghica Victoria Palace in Bucharest,

The works, described as being on the border between pop art, surreal and baroque, can be seen between June 9 and June 17.

Revival, the exhibition presented in Bucharest, retraces this artist's early career, strongly attached to Romania, and echoes one of the essential artistic revolutions, the Renaissance.

In 2018, Reyes exhibited his works at the show Metamorphoses, and a year later he joined the Royal College of Art in London. In 2020, Raf Reyes launched veryrare.co, a ready-to-wear brand that links the world of contemporary fashion and that of ancient art.

"As much a passionate photographer as [he is] a designer, he navigates with finesse between the different mediums of expression: mixes the old with the new, exploring the fundamental relationship between the creator and his creation. Raf Reyes' work aims to represent a world where all the opposites would be harmoniously possible. Press plates, collages, photos, paintings, and quotes are characteristic elements of his digital compositions. His works are accumulative, sporadic, and poetic," Marius Jacob-Gismondi, co-founder of Darmo Gallery, the exhibition curator, explained. 

The artist represents the French gallery Darmo, launched in 2018 by Alexis de Bernede and Marius Jacob-Gismondi.

The exhibition can be visited between 11:00 and 19:00 at Ghica Victoria Palace (Nicolae lorga St.).

(Illustration courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

