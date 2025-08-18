Events

DISCOTECA ‘80-’90 to bring retro music back to Romania with event in Cluj-Napoca in September

18 August 2025

BT Arena, in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca, is set to host a disco and eurodance blast from the past with internationally famous bands during the DISCOTECA ‘80-’90 event in September. Vengaboys, Blue, Mr. President, 2 Unlimited, Bonnie Tyler, Boney M with Liz Mitchell & Band, Samantha Fox, Sabrina, and others will take the stage during the third edition of the festival dedicated to nostalgia. 

On Friday, September 19, Vengaboys, Blue, 2 Unlimited, Mr. President, SNAP!, Andreea Balan, and Akcent will perform classic hits.

On Saturday, September 20, Bonnie Tyler, Boney M feat. Liz Mitchell & band, Sabrina, Samantha Fox, Joy, and Lian Ross will sing to fans present at the festival.

The concert will take over 4 hours, giving fans a full blast from the past, according to the organizers.

Some of the invited artists, such as VengaboysMr. PresidentBonnie Tyler, and Sabrina have sent messages to the public, inviting retro music fans to the event.

Tickets for the two events are available oline.

DISCOTECA ‘90 CLUJ will be at its 3rd edition this year. Throughout the 2 previous editions, thousands of nostalgic retro music lovers once again enjoyed the atmosphere of the ’90s discos alongside Haddaway, No Mercy, Five, Culture Beat, Captain Jack, Alice DJ, Groove Coverage, A.S.I.A. and 3 Sud Est (2024) and Lou Bega, La Bouche, Corona, Ice MC, Cappella, Double You, Rednex, and Bellini (2023).

(Photo source: press release)

