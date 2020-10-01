Romania Insider
Romania's Govt. will not raise the retirement age unless everybody agrees
10 January 2020
Raising the retirement age without public support from the whole society for such a move would be “absurd," Romanian labour minister Violeta Alexandru stated on January 9 after her statements on this topic the day before prompted public debate and corrections from deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan.

“We need a fair balance. I have a feeling that Romanians want to retire as early as possible. Many of those close to retirement age consider retiring as soon as possible. There is a tendency in the Romanian society to work as little as possible and I think fair regulations are needed in order to give a chance to those who want to work [after reaching the retirement age], but at the same time to take into account the tendency that I see in society [work less]. That is why I do not rush to make decisions in the absence of a public debate," said Violeta Alexandru, local Agerpres reported.

Deputy PM Raluca Turcan commented on this topic as well, quoted by Adevarul daily, arguing that the bill mentioned by minister Alexandru will mainly have effects in the budgetary sector.

The bill under debate in the Chamber of Deputies has the main effect of abolishing the default termination of the labour contract at retirement age.

(Photo source: Facebook/Violeta Alexandru)

