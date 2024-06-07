Macro

Romania’s retail sales up 14.6% y/y in April

07 June 2024

The retail sales index in Romania rose by 14.6% y/y in April, according to data published by the statistics office INS. 

The retail sales in the rolling 12 months to April increased by a more moderate rate of 3.3% y/y, still well above the 1.6% y/y growth calculated for the last year.

The seasonally adjusted sales leaped up by 4.6% in January compared to December and have afterward advanced constantly. The sales of non-food items (+8.6% m/m in January), generally indicating consumers’ confidence, was the main driver behind the step-like increase in sales.

The higher real wages (+6.5% y/y in real terms, in Q1), the real advance of the stock of retail bank loans (+8.2% y/y in April versus 5.9% y/y inflation), and robust consumer confidence have all contributed to the impressive advance of the retail sales in April. Low base effects (retail sales dropped by 1.9% y/y in April 2023) added more impetus.

The sales of non-food items surged by 21.9% y/y in April, revealing robust consumer confidence. The sales of food goods advanced by only 6.3% y/y, and the sales of car fuels by 14.7% y/y.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the retail sales reached a new record after 0.8% m/m advance.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Macro

Romania’s retail sales up 14.6% y/y in April

07 June 2024

