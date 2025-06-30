The number of building permits for residential buildings increased by 0.6% in the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with 14,134 such permits issued, according to data published Monday by the National Institute of Statistics.

Increases were recorded in the Western region (+166 permits), Center (+70), North-West (+68), South-East (+36), Bucharest-Ilfov (+30), and South-West Oltenia (+14). Decreases were recorded in the North-East (-249 permits) and South-Muntenia (-51) regions.

According to INS data, in May 2025, 3,364 building permits were issued for residential buildings (+7.1% compared to April 2025), with a total usable area of 752,850 sqm (+14.1%). Of the total residential building permits, 70.9% were for rural areas.

During the mentioned period, there was an increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings compared to the previous month (+224 permits).

Also, in May of this year, 576 building permits were issued for non-residential buildings (+13.6% compared to April 2025), with a total usable area of 354,163 sqm (+29.8%). Compared to the previous month, in May there was an increase in usable area for non-residential building permits (+81,339 sqm). The North-East stood out with the largest area dedicated for such buildings, according to the data.

As a result, May 2025 shows an increase in both the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+10.3%) and the total usable area (+7.8%) compared to May 2024. There was an increase in both the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (+11.6%) and in the total usable area (+36.1%).

The figures allow for more breathing space for the Romanian construction sector, which saw declining numbers in the first part of 2024, after an equally difficult 2023.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)