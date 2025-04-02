Energy

Aurora Energy Research sees double-digit IRR for energy storage projects in Romania

02 April 2025

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are set to become a central component of Romania's power system, according to Oxford-based Aurora Energy Research, whose analysts see investments in Romania's BESS  totaling several gigawatts of capacity and several billion euros over the next decade. 

Aurora pointed to both the opportunities and the risks and uncertainties associated with such projects as it launched its new Romanian Flexible Energy service designed to complement its Romanian Power & Renewables market forecast.

Aurora's analysis points to Romania's favorable policy landscape for energy storage solidified by the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) target of 1.2 GW of BESS by 2030 and the scheduling of support schemes for storage assets.

Aurora's outlook, based on fundamental modeling of BESS accessible markets, projects double-digit IRR for standalone BESS projects entering the market as early as 2026, while co-located assets could prove even more promising, especially post-2028, where rising saturation in the balancing markets is observed.

(Photo: Malpetr/ Dreamstime)

(Photo: Malpetr/ Dreamstime)

Energy

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are set to become a central component of Romania's power system, according to Oxford-based Aurora Energy Research, whose analysts see investments in Romania's BESS  totaling several gigawatts of capacity and several billion euros over the next decade. 

Aurora pointed to both the opportunities and the risks and uncertainties associated with such projects as it launched its new Romanian Flexible Energy service designed to complement its Romanian Power & Renewables market forecast.

Aurora's analysis points to Romania's favorable policy landscape for energy storage solidified by the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) target of 1.2 GW of BESS by 2030 and the scheduling of support schemes for storage assets.

Aurora's outlook, based on fundamental modeling of BESS accessible markets, projects double-digit IRR for standalone BESS projects entering the market as early as 2026, while co-located assets could prove even more promising, especially post-2028, where rising saturation in the balancing markets is observed.

(Photo: Malpetr/ Dreamstime)

