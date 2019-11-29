Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 11/29/2019 - 10:13
Social
Report: Life expectancy in Romania, among the lowest in the EU
29 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Although life expectancy at birth in Romania increased by more than four years between 2000 and 2017, it is almost six years below the EU average, being among the lowest in the European Union, according to the European Commission’s Health of State in the EU report.

“There are large disparities in life expectancy by gender and education level, particularly for men: the least educated men can expect to live about 10 years less than the most educated. Ischaemic heart disease remains the main cause of death, although cancer mortality is on the rise,” the report on Romania reads.

The ischaemic heart disease and the stroke, which remains the second leading cause of death in Romania, together accounted for more than 550 deaths per 100,000 population in 2016. The death rate from ischaemic heart disease is almost three times higher in Romania than in the EU as a whole.

Behavioural risk factors are widespread and constitute a serious threat to population health, the EC report also said, with poor nutrition and lack of physical activity being major concerns. Over 30% of men in Romania smoke, compared to only 8% of women, and regular smoking among teenagers is also high. Alcohol consumption is heavy, with 50% of men engaging in binge drinking regularly. Moreover, “although adult obesity rates are among the lowest in the EU, overweight and obesity levels among children have increased significantly in recent years.”

Romania is at the bottom of the list when it comes to health spending, both on a per capita basis (EUR 1,029 in Romania compared to an EU average of EUR 2,884) and as a proportion of GDP (5%, EU 9.8%).

“The share of publicly financed health spending (79.5%) is in line with the EU average (79.3%), and while out-of-pocket payments are generally low, except for outpatient medicines, informal payments are both substantial and widespread. In absolute terms, spending in all sectors is low and the health system is significantly underfunded,” the report says.

The document also revealed that, although the size of the health workforce increased in Romania over the course of the last decade, the local health system is still suffering from shortages of doctors and nurses.

“In 2017, there were 2.9 practising doctors per 1 000 population, the third lowest figure in the EU (EU average 3.6), and 6.7 nurses per 1 000 population,” the report reads. “Migration outflows of medical staff seeking better career and remuneration prospects abroad have contributed to the development of a domestic shortage of health professionals, with negative consequences on care accessibility. In response to this issue, the government has taken measures to try to improve retention and make employment in the health care sector more attractive.”

The full Country Health Profile for Romania is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 11/29/2019 - 10:13
Social
Report: Life expectancy in Romania, among the lowest in the EU
29 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Although life expectancy at birth in Romania increased by more than four years between 2000 and 2017, it is almost six years below the EU average, being among the lowest in the European Union, according to the European Commission’s Health of State in the EU report.

“There are large disparities in life expectancy by gender and education level, particularly for men: the least educated men can expect to live about 10 years less than the most educated. Ischaemic heart disease remains the main cause of death, although cancer mortality is on the rise,” the report on Romania reads.

The ischaemic heart disease and the stroke, which remains the second leading cause of death in Romania, together accounted for more than 550 deaths per 100,000 population in 2016. The death rate from ischaemic heart disease is almost three times higher in Romania than in the EU as a whole.

Behavioural risk factors are widespread and constitute a serious threat to population health, the EC report also said, with poor nutrition and lack of physical activity being major concerns. Over 30% of men in Romania smoke, compared to only 8% of women, and regular smoking among teenagers is also high. Alcohol consumption is heavy, with 50% of men engaging in binge drinking regularly. Moreover, “although adult obesity rates are among the lowest in the EU, overweight and obesity levels among children have increased significantly in recent years.”

Romania is at the bottom of the list when it comes to health spending, both on a per capita basis (EUR 1,029 in Romania compared to an EU average of EUR 2,884) and as a proportion of GDP (5%, EU 9.8%).

“The share of publicly financed health spending (79.5%) is in line with the EU average (79.3%), and while out-of-pocket payments are generally low, except for outpatient medicines, informal payments are both substantial and widespread. In absolute terms, spending in all sectors is low and the health system is significantly underfunded,” the report says.

The document also revealed that, although the size of the health workforce increased in Romania over the course of the last decade, the local health system is still suffering from shortages of doctors and nurses.

“In 2017, there were 2.9 practising doctors per 1 000 population, the third lowest figure in the EU (EU average 3.6), and 6.7 nurses per 1 000 population,” the report reads. “Migration outflows of medical staff seeking better career and remuneration prospects abroad have contributed to the development of a domestic shortage of health professionals, with negative consequences on care accessibility. In response to this issue, the government has taken measures to try to improve retention and make employment in the health care sector more attractive.”

The full Country Health Profile for Romania is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team
26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest
26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40