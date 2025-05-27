Business

REI Grup highlights EUR 1.5 bln in EU grants available for Romanian entrepreneurs this summer

27 May 2025

Romanian entrepreneurs will have access to over EUR 1.5 billion in non-reimbursable European funding this summer through multiple programmes supporting business development, innovation, and green transition, according to an analysis by consultancy firm REI Grup, published on May 26.

The financing opportunities, open to micro-enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large companies, aim to strengthen investment capacity across a wide range of economic sectors.

Among the most significant initiatives is the Just Transition Programme (PTJ), set to launch on July 1 and remain open until September 1, 2025. With a budget exceeding EUR 200 million, the programme targets regions undergoing economic restructuring due to decarbonisation policies, specifically the counties of Hunedoara, Gorj, Dolj, Prahova, Galaţi, and Mureş.

Under the PTJ, micro-enterprises in these counties can receive non-reimbursable grants of up to EUR 300,000 for projects that involve the expansion, modernisation, or equipping of production and service facilities.

"It is one of the most consistent opportunities in recent years for small entrepreneurs from eligible counties," said Roxana Mircea, Managing Partner of REI Grup, as quoted by Bursa.ro. "The funds can be used for the acquisition of equipment, the construction or expansion of production spaces, the implementation of software solutions, training courses, and consultancy."

Mircea emphasised the importance of early project preparation to improve the chances of securing funding, citing the complexity of required documentation and anticipated competition for grants.

The EUR 1.5 billion in available funding includes additional financing lines expected to open later this year, including support schemes for energy efficiency upgrades, digital transformation, and technology-driven innovation.

The grant programmes are co-financed through European Union cohesion policy instruments and Romania's national recovery and resilience plan.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

