Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Real Estate

German group Rehau puts up for sale its RO headquarters before moving into new ones

30 March 2021
German provider of solutions for windows, installations, and furniture Rehau hired Cushman & Wakefield Echinox to help it sell its two production units, in Cluj (Apahida) and Bucharest (Tunari - pictured), as part of the relocation process scheduled for the end of 2022.

Rehau decided to build a EUR 10 million regional hub in Sibiu county, central Romania, and plans to move its regional headquarters in Romania from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca's outskirts (Tunari and Apahida) to the two cities to provide a better working environment for employees.

The property in Cluj county is located near the Apahida train station and the Avram Iancu International Airport. The land area is 16,900 sqm, the production and storage space has 2,000 sqm, and the office space - 1,000 sqm.

The property near Bucharest is located in Tunari. The land area is 25,500 sqm, the production and storage space measures 1,900 sqm, and the office space - 1,650 sqm.

Rehau has a history of 25 years in Romania and currently has 86 employees nationwide. The company's turnover reached EUR 44 mln in 2019.

(Photo courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)

