Events

Ancient history comes to life at reenactment festival in Romania's Alba Iulia

03 August 2026

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In mid-August, Alba Iulia will host the 13th edition of the Roman Apulum Festival, set to gather approximately 300 historical reenactors.

Held under the theme 'Under the Sign of the Eagle,' the event will feature Roman military demonstrations, battle reenactments between Dacians and Romans, gladiator fights, Roman games, and a reconstructed slave market, Alba24.ro reported.

The program also includes military and craft workshops showcasing ancient medicine, Roman cuisine, woodworking, ceramic tablet making, pottery, coin minting, signacula (Roman stamps and seals), Roman games, mosaic making, scale models, scriptoria (ancient writing workshops), stone inscription carving, blacksmithing, decorative metalwork, Roman legionary drills, gladiator training and archery.

The event takes place from August 14 to August 16 in the Alba Carolina Citadel in Alba Iulia. 

(Photo: 2019 edition of the event by Sergei Razvodovskij | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

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Events

Ancient history comes to life at reenactment festival in Romania's Alba Iulia

03 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In mid-August, Alba Iulia will host the 13th edition of the Roman Apulum Festival, set to gather approximately 300 historical reenactors.

Held under the theme 'Under the Sign of the Eagle,' the event will feature Roman military demonstrations, battle reenactments between Dacians and Romans, gladiator fights, Roman games, and a reconstructed slave market, Alba24.ro reported.

The program also includes military and craft workshops showcasing ancient medicine, Roman cuisine, woodworking, ceramic tablet making, pottery, coin minting, signacula (Roman stamps and seals), Roman games, mosaic making, scale models, scriptoria (ancient writing workshops), stone inscription carving, blacksmithing, decorative metalwork, Roman legionary drills, gladiator training and archery.

The event takes place from August 14 to August 16 in the Alba Carolina Citadel in Alba Iulia. 

(Photo: 2019 edition of the event by Sergei Razvodovskij | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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