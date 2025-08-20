Redefining the Romanian hospitality landscape: Stadio Hospitality Concepts, from dining destinations to landmark experiences

News from Companies

Stadio Hospitality Concepts (SHC), one of the most relevant and forward-thinking players in Romania’s hospitality industry, has undergone a remarkable evolution in recent years, expanding its portfolio, refining its concepts, and continuously enhancing the guest experience across all its venues

With each new opening or reinvention, SHC has strengthened its position as a trendsetter. Guests come for breakfast, brunch, lunch, business meetings, dinner, and celebrations - and stay for the memorable vibes and consistent quality. The growing number of loyal customers and excellent reviews reflect SHC’s ability to deliver experiences people want to return to and further recommend.

Future goals? Strengthening SHC’s market presence and positioning its locations as iconic landmarks, valued by guests from Romania and beyond.

A vision inspired by feeling

At the helm of SHC is entrepreneur Radu Dumitrescu, who entered the HoReCa sector in 2011 with the launch of Stadio Sports Bar. What began as a venue for sports enthusiasts has evolved into a sleek art deco restaurant with a bold, contemporary menu and a loyal urban clientele: Stadio Atrium. It’s a transformation that mirrors SHC’s overall journey, adapting to trends while staying true to core values such as authenticity, creativity, and respect for every guest. Soon, the Atrium menu will also introduce special lunch options, designed to enhance the midday experience for the area’s corporate clientele.

However, this is not the only SHC restaurant to have undergone spectacular transformations. Courage and initiative, creativity of menus and design, attention to the smallest details, and genuine respect for guests are part of SHC's DNA, and the secret that attracts and retains consumers across all its locations. Because hospitality should be not only about taste and spectacular dishes, but also about good vibes created by the place and the people.

“Our restaurants are not just about food. They’re about energy, rhythm, and the emotion you leave with. SHC’s goal moving forward is to turn each location into a local landmark, iconic, accessible, and memorable. With rising costs affecting both the industry and consumers, putting restaurant traffic at risk, SHC will stay committed to delivering accessible, high-quality experiences, real value, and a sense of connection, positioning dining out as a regular choice rather than an occasional luxury”, says Radu Dumitrescu, founder and CEO of the group.

Delivering at the highest level

Beyond service and design, SHC has also become a leader in premium skyline dining with stunning panoramic views. NOR – Sky Casual Restaurant is the highest restaurant in Romania, perched on the 36th floor of Sky Tower. SHC also owns 18Lounge, on the 18th floor of City Gate South Tower, and Cișmigiu Bistro, located on the top floor of Hotel Cișmigiu, completing a trio of elevated venues with strong tourist appeal and spectacular views, perfect for special occasions, elegant evenings, or unique business gatherings.

Growth through innovation and smart acquisitions

Built around the smart casual concept, SHC’s portfolio includes standout venues like Stadio Atrium, Stadio Unirii, Stadio Herăstrău, NOR – Sky Casual Restaurant, and Cișmigiu Bistro, but it has grown through key acquisitions, including 18 Lounge (2020), Vacamuuu (2023), and Raionul de Pește (2025). In total, the group now operates 8 premium restaurants, each carefully reimagined to reflect the SHC philosophy and elevate the brand and the revenue.

SHC is continuing its expansion plans, aiming to open new locations outside Bucharest, and is set to make a significant and lasting impact on the Romanian hospitality industry, with discipline, vision, and a strong team.

*This is a Press release.