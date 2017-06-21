23.9 °C
Red Army Choir returns to Romania for 2017 concerts

by Irina Marica
The Alexandrov Ensemble, commonly known as the Red Army Choir, will return to Romania this fall, in its new formula.

The Choir will perform at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on November 17, and at the National Opera in Iasi the next day, on November 18.

The concert, called The Great Revival, will be dedicated to the memory of the Choir members who died in the aviation accident last year, and will present a full Russian repertoire.

The famous Choir is named after its first director, Alexander Alexandrov. The ensemble has been entertaining audiences both in Russia and throughout the world, performing a range of music including folk tunes, hymns, operatic arias and popular music. It previously performed in Romania as well, most recently in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest.

Tickets for the two concerts in Romania can be purchased online at Eventim.ro, Myticket.ro, Bilet.ro, and Bilete.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: The Red Army Choir of the National Guard of Russia on Facebook)

