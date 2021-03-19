Record 32-year sentence for corruption deeds in Romania

Nicusor Constantinescu, the former president of the Constanța County Council and one of the so-called “local barons” from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was given five final sentences summing up to 32 years in jail by the courts in Constanta, Bucharest, and Galati.

However, Constantinescu will serve less jail time. The procedures in Romanian justice make it possible to reduce the aggregate penalty for those committing more crimes, G4media.ro reported.

At this moment, it is not clear how long the former head of the Constanța County Council will remain behind bars. But he is, for sure and for the time being, the head of a public institution that has accumulated the most years of jails in final sentences in Romania.

Nicusor Constantinescu led Constanta County from 2004 until 2014, when he was held by anticorruption prosecutors (DNA) because he refused to appear at hearings. After this moment, Nicusor Constantinescu returned to the County Council, but in short episodes, because the DNA prosecutors asked several times that he should no longer be allowed to keep his position due to the influence of criminal investigations.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)