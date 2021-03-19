Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 09:07
Social

Record 32-year sentence for corruption deeds in Romania

19 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nicusor Constantinescu, the former president of the Constanța County Council and one of the so-called “local barons” from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was given five final sentences summing up to 32 years in jail by the courts in Constanta, Bucharest, and Galati.

However, Constantinescu will serve less jail time. The procedures in Romanian justice make it possible to reduce the aggregate penalty for those committing more crimes, G4media.ro reported.

At this moment, it is not clear how long the former head of the Constanța County Council will remain behind bars. But he is, for sure and for the time being, the head of a public institution that has accumulated the most years of jails in final sentences in Romania.

Nicusor Constantinescu led Constanta County from 2004 until 2014, when he was held by anticorruption prosecutors (DNA) because he refused to appear at hearings. After this moment, Nicusor Constantinescu returned to the County Council, but in short episodes, because the DNA prosecutors asked several times that he should no longer be allowed to keep his position due to the influence of criminal investigations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 09:07
Social

Record 32-year sentence for corruption deeds in Romania

19 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nicusor Constantinescu, the former president of the Constanța County Council and one of the so-called “local barons” from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was given five final sentences summing up to 32 years in jail by the courts in Constanta, Bucharest, and Galati.

However, Constantinescu will serve less jail time. The procedures in Romanian justice make it possible to reduce the aggregate penalty for those committing more crimes, G4media.ro reported.

At this moment, it is not clear how long the former head of the Constanța County Council will remain behind bars. But he is, for sure and for the time being, the head of a public institution that has accumulated the most years of jails in final sentences in Romania.

Nicusor Constantinescu led Constanta County from 2004 until 2014, when he was held by anticorruption prosecutors (DNA) because he refused to appear at hearings. After this moment, Nicusor Constantinescu returned to the County Council, but in short episodes, because the DNA prosecutors asked several times that he should no longer be allowed to keep his position due to the influence of criminal investigations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania