Record number of musicians register for instrumental sections of 2024 Enescu Competition in Bucharest

Registrations for the cello, violin, and piano sections of the 19th edition of the George Enescu International Competition, which will be held in Bucharest between August 31 and September 27, closed recently, and the organizers announced a record number of competitors. A total of 555 young musicians from 57 countries signed up for the three categories, setting a historical record for participation in the event.

Among the 555 candidates, there are also three 13-year-old participants in the violin and cello sections - one from the USA and two from South Korea. At the same time, the youngest competitor for the piano section comes from Romania and is 15 years old.

Registrations for the composition section and the masterclass in conducting, instrumental interpretation, and furthering the study of music held by maestro Cristian Măcelaru are still open until June 30.

“We are extremely pleased to announce a record number of 555 contestants registered for the 19th edition of the George Enescu International Competition. This extraordinary participation, with candidates from 57 countries, underlines the ever-growing international prestige of the Enescu Competition,” said Cristian Măcelaru, artistic director of the George Enescu International Festival and Competition.

Next, a commission will evaluate online the materials sent by the 555 competitors. The results of the preselection will be announced on June 14. The 150 young musicians considered eligible - the first 50 qualified in each of the three sections - will travel to Bucharest for the preliminary stages of the Competition.

The first two stages of the competitions for the violin, cello, and piano sections will be held at the Bucharest National University of Music, and the semifinals and finals will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum.

Access to the first two stages of the competitions and the semifinals is free without prior registration.

(Photo source: the organizers; by Alex Damian)