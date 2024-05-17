Events

2024 Enescu Competition in Bucharest: Tickets now on sale for recitals and symphonic concerts

17 May 2024

Classical music lovers can purchase tickets for the recitals and symphonic concerts held between August 31 and September 27 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest as part of the 19th edition of the George Enescu International Competition.

Maestro Cristian Măcelaru, artistic director of the George Enescu International Festival and Competition, proposes six recitals and five symphonic concerts for this year's edition of the event. Both individual tickets and three types of passes are on sale for prices between RON 60 and RON 1,370.

At this year's edition of the competition, the renowned cellist David Geringas will open the series of recitals within the competition together with the pianist Mikhail Mordvinov, offering the audience a program entitled Northern lights. Pianist Lylia Zilberstein and violinist Shlomo Mintz will also give solo recitals on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, while the famous violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky will perform with Valentin Răduțiu (cello) and Lukas Geniusas (piano).

Another first-class event of this year's competition will be the recital by one of the most important Romanian violinists, Liviu Prunaru, and the winner of the 17th edition of the Enescu Competition, violinist Valentin Șerban.

The opening concert of the George Enescu International Competition 2024 will be conducted by Delyana Lazarova, with Maria Marica (violin), Benjamin Kruithof (cello), and Alexandra Segal (piano) as soloists.

In the competition finals, conductor Jonathan Bloxham and the National Radio Orchestra will take the stage for the cello section finals on September 10, Alan Buribayev will conduct the "George Enescu" Philharmonic Orchestra for the final of the violin section on September 16, and Christian Reif will conduct the "George Enescu" Philharmonic Orchestra in the final of the piano competition on September 22.

The last symphonic concert will take place on September 27, 2024, at the Romanian Athenaeum. Cristian Măcelaru will lead the Romanian Youth Orchestra, together with three of the six young conductors participating in the masterclass of conducting, instrumental interpretation and deepening in the study of music.

Tickets and passes for the concerts and recitals organized as part of the George Enescu International Competition can be purchased online at Eventim.ro, but also from Cărturești bookstores, Humanitas bookstores, Carrefour, or Good2Go stores.

The organizers offer free access to the preliminary stages of all the instrumental sections of the competition, which will take place at the National University of Music in Bucharest between September 1 and 18, and their semi-finals, which will be held at the Romanian Athenaeum on September 8 (cello), September 14 (violin), and September 20 (piano). No prior registration is required.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers; by Alex Damian)

1

