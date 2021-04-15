Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/15/2021 - 08:04
Real Estate

Home sales in Bucharest hit record this March

15 April 2021
The number of housing units sold in Bucharest hit the record level of 5,200 this March - not surprisingly well above the 3,300 in March 2020 (half of the month under lockdown) but also compared to 3,600 in March 2019.

The month of March this year was the best of the past five years in the residential segment, with a record of transactions in each of the top five regional residential markets, according to SVN Romania, based on data from the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI), quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The top five regional markets are Bucharest - Ilfov, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Timisoara, and Brasov. The transactions are reported at the county level, but the SVN data show that the county capitals, together with the neighboring localities, attract between two-thirds and three-quarters of the total transactions.

"The residential market is going through the best moment in recent years, visible in the increase in the number of transactions and the delivery records," said Andrei Sarbu, CEO of SVN Romania. He also pointed to the interest rates and generally favorable financing terms.

Although it is not without risks and the competition is fierce, the investments made in the residential segment bring among the best returns at the moment, which could maintain in the future, SVN's CEO argues.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
