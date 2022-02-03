Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Freight traffic in Constanta port hits record after 11.8% rise in 2021

03 February 2022
The total freight traffic in the Romanian seaports of Constanta registered 67.5 mln tonnes in 2021, an increase of 11.8% compared to 2020, reaching a new record in the history of the Romanian seaports, according to data released by CN APMC, the company that manages the two ports (Constanta and Mangalia).

The previous record, 62.3 mln tonnes, was set in 1988.

Constanta's ports also witnessed intense activity (61.8 mln tonnes traffic) in 2008 before the crisis, Agerpres reported.

Of the total traffic in 2021, the largest share (37.3%) was held by cereals, followed by crude oil (10%), petroleum products (8.1)%, iron ore, scrap iron (7.1%), fertilizers (natural and chemical, 6.1% altogether) and solid mineral fuels (5.1%).

Of the total traffic, 76% is maritime traffic, and 24% is river traffic. Both maritime and river traffic has increased significantly.

Maritime traffic increased by 13.4%, to 51.6 mln tonnes, while river traffic by 6.7% to 15.9 mln tonnes.

(Photo: Sebastiangh | Dreamstime.com)

