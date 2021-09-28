Romania sees record daily rise in new COVID-19 cases

Authorities confirmed 11,049 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - a record daily count for Romania since the start of the pandemic. A total of 73,382 tests were performed over this period.

The previous daily record was reported on November 18, 2020 - 10,269 new cases in 24 hours, according to Digi24.

The highest number of daily cases was recorded in Bucharest (1,912), where the 14-day incidence rate now stands at 5.57 per thousand inhabitants, according to the official report released on September 28. The county of Ilfov has the highest incidence rate - 6.44 per thousand, followed by Timis with a rate of 5.71 per thousand.

More than 200 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll since the start of the pandemic to 36,658. One death was reported in the 20-29 age category, and two deaths were registered in the 30-39 age group. Six COVID-19 patients who lost their lives were in the 40-49 age group, 33 were in the 50-59 age category, 51 were aged 60 to 69, 64 were in the 70-79 age category, and 51 were older than 80 years. Most had previous medical conditions.

A total of 11,431 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and 1,267 of them are treated in intensive care (ATI) units, the same report said. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 306 are minors, and 17 of them are admitted to ATI.

Slightly over 1.21 million COVID-19 cases were recorded in Romania by September 28, and about 1.1 million patients have recovered.

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)