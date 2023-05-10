Events

Record number of cultural venues join 2023 Romania-Moldova Night of Museums 

10 May 2023

The National Network of Museums in Romania said a record of 311 cultural venues registered at the Night of Museums 2023. The event, scheduled for this Saturday, May 13, is held in cooperation with the neighbouring Republic of Moldova.

"This year, the Night of the Museums brings to the public the most events registered in the last 19 years of existence: we have counted 297 from Romania and 14 from the Republic of Moldova so far. From Chisinau to Aiud and from Palanca to Roșiorii de Vede, a whole cultural constellation has been drawn, in which the museums are present first of all […], but also friend spaces and projects of the Night of the Museums, which will welcome the public with hundreds of experiences and activities, diverse and interactive, adapted to all ages and cultural interests," said Dragoș Neamu, International Relations and Cultural Projects Department Coordinator, manager of the Night of Museums event. He expects the number to keep growing by May 13.

Fourteen museums from the Republic of Moldova have joined the Night of Museums, five of which are in Chisinau.

In Romania, the event will be celebrated by 217 museums and 80 cultural entities in 82 localities from 33 counties nationwide. Besides Bucharest, the Night of Museums will be marked by a record number of museums and open spaces in Târgu Mureș, where 28 events await visitors, followed by the cities of Iași, Cluj-Napoca, and Brașov, the organizers said.

In Bucharest, from Saturday morning until late at night, the public will be able to enjoy about 60 events proposed by museums, art galleries, cultural and exhibition centers, theatre spaces, opera houses, choirs, palaces, institutes, houses of experiments, and more.

The famous War Childhood Museum from Sarajevo is a special guest of this year's Night of Museums event in Romania. Its pop-up exhibition LISTEN will open at the New Gallery of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest on May 12.

The list of venues and events joining the Night of Museums for the first time this year includes the Romanian Athenaeum, the Football Museum, the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Miez Festival, the "Historic" auction house, and others. The Romanian Design Week (May 12 – 28) also joined the event.

The Bucharest Transport Company will introduce a special bus dedicated to the event on line 361, which will run for free between 19:00 and 03:00 on the night of May 13 to 14.

Further details about the events in the Night of Museums 2023 circuit are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

1

