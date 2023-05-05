Night of Museums in Romania: Football Museum joins the event for the first time

The Football Museum in Bucharest, the first of its kind in Romania, will keep its doors open after dark for the Night of Museums event on May 13. Visitors can discover special collections dedicated to the world's greatest players, from Maradona and Ronaldo to Hagi and Gică Popescu, as well as the history and stories of the most famous Romanian clubs.

"The Night of Museums team is very excited about the Football Museum in Bucharest participating in the Night of Museums for the first time. We are especially happy because we are talking about a museum with interesting and modern curatorial thinking, but also because we can't wait to see objects and equipment belonging to football teams we grew up with and continue to support," representatives of the Night of Museums 2023 said, quoted in the press release.

The Football Museum, a private initiative, has a special Museums' Night program from 8:00 pm to 2:00 am. Tickets cost RON 20, and a tour includes the Romanian Room, Experience Room, International Room, and Interactive Room.

Visitors of the Football Museum in Bucharest can see collection shirts of Maradona, Ronaldo and Hagi and exhibits related to Real Madrid and Barcelona, and discover the history of the most famous Romanian clubs, Steaua, Dinamo, or Universitatea Craiova. Certified by the Ministry of Culture, the first football museum in Romania means eight levels of spectacular interaction in a 1,500 sqm building in the Old Town of Bucharest.

(Photo source: the organizers)