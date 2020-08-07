Romania sees record single-day jump in coronavirus cases, total surpasses 30,000

Officials reported 555 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a record number for Romania since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 30,175.

The previous daily record was registered on April 11, when the Romanian authorities confirmed 523 infections in 24 hours, according to Digi24.

A total of 796.484 tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 13,147 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 22,284 patients were discharged by Wednesday, July 8: 20,799 have recovered, while 1,485 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,817. A total of 18 deaths were reported between July 7 (10:00) and July 8 (10:00), in the age categories of 50-59 years (2 deaths), 60-69 years (6 deaths), 70-79 years (3 deaths) and 80+ years (7 deaths).

At this time, 237 patients are treated in intensive care units.

In the context of the steady increase in the number of new cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the authorities urged the Romanians to comply with health protection measures: wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid direct contact with others, and clean their hands regularly.

Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department, said that part of the population, and even economic operators, decided not to respect the rules, and this has led to the continuous growth of COVID-19 cases in Romania, through community transmission.

"There is a growing trend, and the only solution is for the population to convince themselves that they must follow the rules that have been requested and not listen to the campaigns urging them not to follow the rules. These are serious problems that will lead to further growth," Arafat said at local news channel Digi24.

He warned that the number of campaigns that "say that the virus does not exist or use the idea of individual freedom," has intensified lately.

The DSU head also said that the isolation/quarantine measures are necessary.

"We must have measures of isolation, of quarantine, we cannot only talk about the freedom of the individual, we must also talk about the rights of those around him. No one can say: it's my right to do what I want, I know I'm infected but I don't care. We need to find means to isolate and quarantine a person until he or she can safely return to the community," Arafat explained.

Last week, the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) published the motivation for the June 25 decision declaring the quarantine and compulsory hospitalization unconstitutional. As a result, the quarantine/isolation measures imposed by the Romanian government through an order signed by the minister of health were temporarily suspended in the country.

On July 6, the government adopted a draft law on quarantine and isolation, in accordance with the CCR recommendations. The project was sent to the Parliament.

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)