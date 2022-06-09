Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Startup

RO software developer RebelDot launches investment division targeting tech startups

09 June 2022
Software developer RebelDot has launched Rebel Ventures, its investment mechanism aimed at tech startups. The entity will manage the company’s strategy of investing in local startups and not only.

Rebel Ventures is an initiative of Tudor Ciuleanu and Kocsis Andras, the cofounders of RebelDot, who wanted to get involved and take part in the development of the local tech industry. It targets early-stage companies and developer teams with the technology and a main business component. It is looking at collaborations with startups with solutions in the area of healthcare, telemedicine, green energy, fintech and blockchain.

“A concept already familiar to software development companies – tech for equity – is how RebelDot gets involved in the development of startups. This is how we bring added value to the transactional relations that the investment market in Romania is already used to. It is a type of collaboration that brings together more than 14 years of expertise and a team of more than 150 developers, designers and product managers, alongside the founders, to closely support them in developing a product that answers the needs of the market,” Tudor Ciuleanu, CEO RebelDot, explained, quoted by Start-up.ro.

RebelDot previously got involved in startup projects, one of them being the virtual & hybrid event platform Eventmix, launched by Sergiu Biriș and Andrei Dunca.

RebelDot has a team of more than 150 engineers, designers, and product managers working in a hybrid mode from all over the country and abroad. It has branches in Cluj-Napoca and Oradea, but also in Copenhagen.

(Photo: Daniil Peshkov/ Dreamstime)

