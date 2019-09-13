Media: Authorities greenlight high-altitude real estate project in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains

An investor obtained the building permit for the first holiday home and the access road in the high area of Bucegi Mountains after the authorities approved the development of a residential, tourist and leisure complex on 10 hectares near the Piatra Arsa cabin, local Stirileprotv.ro reported. Environmental activists say that the project will destroy the mountain.

According to the urban plan approved by the Moroieni Local Council, several buildings will be built on an area of 10 hectares, and the mayor claims that there will also be hotels and guesthouses, as well as a wastewater treatment plant. The real estate complex is to also include parking spaces, several swimming pools, sports fields and a heliport.

Land in the area can be purchased online for EUR 19 per sqm, according to Stirileprotv.ro, and Laurentiu Moraru, the mayor of Moroieni, said that there are several investors interested in the area.

The mayor added that the plans greenlighted by the local authorities were also approved by the Bucegi Natural Park administration. In their turn, the representatives of the park administration said that real estate projects in this area need to respect certain conditions, mainly the local architecture.

On the other side of the mountain, the mayor of Sinaia, Vlad Oprea, called the plan “irresponsible.”

State-owned forestry company Romsilva manages the Bucegi Natural Park.

