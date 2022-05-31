Film festival in Râşnov announces 2022 dates

The Histories and Film Festival in Râşnov (FFIR), in central Romania, will hold this year’s edition between August 14 and September 4.

The event is set to take place in Râşnov, and in venues in Braşov, Codlea, Feldioara, Crizbav, Felmer, Vulcan and Hărman, the organizers said.

This year’s edition is focused on the idea of ‘borders,’ a concept meant to “answer questions and challenges related to individual and creative freedoms.”

The selection of films in the festival’s program will revolve around this theme.

Besides film screenings, the festival also covers various debates and workshops, concerts, exhibitions, theater performances, book launches, and more.

The program is updated here.

