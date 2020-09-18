Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 12:49
Social
Rare books stolen from London, including works by Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton, found in NE Romania
18 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A house search carried out by Romanian police officers and prosecutors in Neamt county, in northeastern Romania, led to the discovery of old books and manuscripts reported stolen from Feltham, in London, in 2017. 

The books, which include works from the 17th century by Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton, and the 18th-century Spanish painter Francisco Goya, are worth more than GBP 2.5 million. These works are of international importance and are irreplaceable, the Romanian Police said in a press release

Following the execution of a European investigation order, Romanian Police officers and prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) conducted a house search in Neamt county on September 16. That’s when they found several heritage objects, namely old books and manuscripts, which the policemen believe had been stolen from the UK between 2017 and 2019.

“The heritage objects had been stolen in January 2017 in Feltham, London. The books, which include 17th-century works by Italian astronomer Galileo and Isaac Newton, as well as 18th-century works by Spanish painter Francisco Goya, have a combined value of more than GBP 2.5 million,” the Romanian Police’s press release reads. 

The suspects linked to this theft are currently in pre-trial detention in the UK.

The activities were carried out within a joint investigation team (JIT BROOKS), set up between the judicial authorities of Romania, the UK, and Italy, with the support of Eurojust and Europol.

On June 25, 2019, police officers and DIICOT prosecutors carried out 28 searches in Romania, as part of an action that also took place simultaneously in the UK and Italy, to dismantle a crime group. The searches at that time took place in the counties of Iasi, Neamt, Suceava, Brasov, Bihor, and Bucharest. Members of this crime group were suspects in investigations related to thefts from companies and warehouses located mainly in the UK, but also other EU countries.

The Police discovered several goods and documents at that time. Four people were detained by the Romanian Police, while three were held based on European arrest warrants issued on their names.

Within the joint investigation team, similar actions were carried out in Italy and the UK.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Diicot.ro)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 12:49
Social
Rare books stolen from London, including works by Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton, found in NE Romania
18 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A house search carried out by Romanian police officers and prosecutors in Neamt county, in northeastern Romania, led to the discovery of old books and manuscripts reported stolen from Feltham, in London, in 2017. 

The books, which include works from the 17th century by Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton, and the 18th-century Spanish painter Francisco Goya, are worth more than GBP 2.5 million. These works are of international importance and are irreplaceable, the Romanian Police said in a press release

Following the execution of a European investigation order, Romanian Police officers and prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) conducted a house search in Neamt county on September 16. That’s when they found several heritage objects, namely old books and manuscripts, which the policemen believe had been stolen from the UK between 2017 and 2019.

“The heritage objects had been stolen in January 2017 in Feltham, London. The books, which include 17th-century works by Italian astronomer Galileo and Isaac Newton, as well as 18th-century works by Spanish painter Francisco Goya, have a combined value of more than GBP 2.5 million,” the Romanian Police’s press release reads. 

The suspects linked to this theft are currently in pre-trial detention in the UK.

The activities were carried out within a joint investigation team (JIT BROOKS), set up between the judicial authorities of Romania, the UK, and Italy, with the support of Eurojust and Europol.

On June 25, 2019, police officers and DIICOT prosecutors carried out 28 searches in Romania, as part of an action that also took place simultaneously in the UK and Italy, to dismantle a crime group. The searches at that time took place in the counties of Iasi, Neamt, Suceava, Brasov, Bihor, and Bucharest. Members of this crime group were suspects in investigations related to thefts from companies and warehouses located mainly in the UK, but also other EU countries.

The Police discovered several goods and documents at that time. Four people were detained by the Romanian Police, while three were held based on European arrest warrants issued on their names.

Within the joint investigation team, similar actions were carried out in Italy and the UK.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Diicot.ro)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
17 September 2020
Social
World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland
16 September 2020
OpEd
Comment: How a “dog” and a “plane” could seal Bucharest’s fate for the next four years
16 September 2020
Business
Big deal on Bucharest Stock Exchange: Fondul Proprietatea sells 2.5% of OMV Petrom
15 September 2020
Social
A digital revolution: Romanian Lottery goes online
11 September 2020
Social
Bucharest’s railway connection to the airport, 97% completed
11 September 2020
Politics
Poll shows tight race for Bucharest mayor seat
15 September 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian film review and interview – Our Modern Tower of Babel: Please Hold the Line