Romania’s Râmnicu Vâlcea to have 46-hectare forest-park

The Ministry of Environment approved the project for the development of a forest-park in Râmnicu Vâlcea, the largest city in Vâlcea county, central-southern Romania. According to the City Hall, the future forest-park will cover 46 hectares and be set up on the city’s Dealul Capela (Capela Hill).

The development project includes the creation of approximately 5 km of alleys or bike lanes made of ecological materials, with a maximum width of 2 meters, the installation of dozens of benches, a lighting system and information points, among others, News.ro reported.

The targeted land has an area of 46,552 hectares and is under the administration of the municipality of Râmnicu Vâlcea.

“Following the approval of the substantiation study regarding the forest-park on Dealul Capela, in the following period, the necessary procedures will be started to carry out the approved arrangements,” said the Râmnicu Vâlcea City Hall.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Ramnicu Valcea)