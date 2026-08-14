Raiffeisen Bank Romania issues a new series of bonds denominated in RON

Raiffeisen Bank, one of the largest banks in Romania, issued on August 13, 2026, a senior preferred eligible bond issue maturing in 2033, with a total value of RON 750 million.

The tranche represents the bank’s 0th series of eligible bonds, the financial institution informs through a statement sent to Economica.net.

The bond issue was addressed to institutional investors and was placed at a fixed coupon of 7.538% for the first five years, respectively 0.85% above the yield of the benchmark Romanian government bonds denominated in lei.

The bonds received a Baa1 rating from the rating agency Moody’s, two notches above Romania’s sovereign rating (Baa3).

After obtaining approval from the National Bank of Romania, the bonds are set to be included in the bank’s own funds and eligible liabilities base and listed on the Luxembourg and Bucharest stock exchanges.

In Romania, Raiffeisen Bank serves approximately 2.4 million individual and corporate customers. The bank has been active in Romania for more than 25 years.

Earlier this year, Raiffeisen bought Garanti BBVA's ​Romanian business for EUR 591 million, its ‌first significant acquisition in recent years. The deal marked a turning point for Raiffeisen, which has long been under pressure to withdraw ​from Russia due to its invasion of ​Ukraine and the imposition of Western sanctions on ⁠Moscow.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)