Romanian prosecutors raid Austrian timber producer’s local factories

Prosecutors from the Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) raided on Wednesday morning, May 30, Austrian group Schweighofer Holzindustrie’s factories in Radauti and Sebes.

The prosecutors are investigating illegal timber transactions which damaged the state budget by EUR 25 million, according to judicial sources quoted by local Mediafax.

A total of 23 searches were taking place on Wednesday morning in Alba, Suceava, Hunedoara, Brasov and Bihor counties as well as in Bucharest. Some of the searches also targeted the offices of the Forestry Directions and Forest Guard.

According to an official press release of the Romanian Police, managers of a local company have coordinated the acquisition of wood sourced from illegal logging activities, starting 2011. The same people were also involved in rigging timber auctions. The company was not named.

Schweighofer Holzindustrie has been accused of processing wood from illegal logging activities in the past but denied the allegations.

