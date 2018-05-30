20.5 °C
Bucharest
May 30, 10:30

Romanian prosecutors raid Austrian timber producer’s local factories

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Prosecutors from the Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) raided on Wednesday morning, May 30, Austrian group Schweighofer Holzindustrie’s factories in Radauti and Sebes.

The prosecutors are investigating illegal timber transactions which damaged the state budget by EUR 25 million, according to judicial sources quoted by local Mediafax.

A total of 23 searches were taking place on Wednesday morning in Alba, Suceava, Hunedoara, Brasov and Bihor counties as well as in Bucharest. Some of the searches also targeted the offices of the Forestry Directions and Forest Guard.

According to an official press release of the Romanian Police, managers of a local company have coordinated the acquisition of wood sourced from illegal logging activities, starting 2011. The same people were also involved in rigging timber auctions. The company was not named.

Schweighofer Holzindustrie has been accused of processing wood from illegal logging activities in the past but denied the allegations.

Romania’s Competition Council to finalize investigation on timber market this year

Austrian timber “baron” sells his forests in Romania to Swedish group

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now