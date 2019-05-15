Asylum request may delay former Constanta mayor’s extradition from Madagascar

The justice minister of Madagascar, Jean-Jacques Randrianasolo, told local newspaper L'Express de Madagascar that the former Romanian mayor of Constanta, Radu Mazare, will be extradited to Romania, given that his country has received all the necessary documents from Romania, local G4media.ro reported.

Mazare was given a final 78-month jail sentence for corruption last year and received another one this year, of 118 months, which is not final.

The quoted publication says that Radu Mazare, on the seventh day of detention in Madagascar, “has been notified that he would be extradited to Romania”.

On the other hand, L'Express de Madagascar writes, quoting sources from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, that Mazare had filed an application for asylum in Madagascar and that the High Court of Justice of the African country would examine his request on January 21, 2020. "In the meantime, we can not force him to leave the country where he asked for asylum," said the source quoted anonymously.

