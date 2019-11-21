Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 08:25
People
Former Banca Transilvania manager voted new president of the Bucharest exchange
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) elected Radu Hanga, as chairman of Romania’s stock exchange operator for the next four years, in a meeting on Wednesday, November 20.

Hanga has served since 2017 as senior adviser to the board of Banca Transilvania, the biggest lender in Romania, and a member of the boards of BVB and investment company SIF Oltenia. He is also president of the Romanian Association of Fund Managers (AAF).

Hanga has been working for Banca Transilvania since 1999 holding various management positions, including general manager of BT Asset Management and Executive Director in charge with the group’s strategy. Radu

Hanga competed with Dragos Neacsu, former head of Erste Assets Management, and Dan Paul, the president of Brokers’ Association.

Lucian Anghel, who headed BVB for the past eight years, didn’t run for another term.

The BVB shareholders also elected the board members: Dragoş Neacşu, Robert Pană, Dan Paul, Ştefan Szitas, Mihaela Bîciu, Radu Hanga, Octavian Molnăr, Claudia Ionescu and Răzvan Raţ.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which holds a 5% stake in BVB, withdrew its candidate due to the limited time for submitting the documentation.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 08:25
People
Former Banca Transilvania manager voted new president of the Bucharest exchange
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) elected Radu Hanga, as chairman of Romania’s stock exchange operator for the next four years, in a meeting on Wednesday, November 20.

Hanga has served since 2017 as senior adviser to the board of Banca Transilvania, the biggest lender in Romania, and a member of the boards of BVB and investment company SIF Oltenia. He is also president of the Romanian Association of Fund Managers (AAF).

Hanga has been working for Banca Transilvania since 1999 holding various management positions, including general manager of BT Asset Management and Executive Director in charge with the group’s strategy. Radu

Hanga competed with Dragos Neacsu, former head of Erste Assets Management, and Dan Paul, the president of Brokers’ Association.

Lucian Anghel, who headed BVB for the past eight years, didn’t run for another term.

The BVB shareholders also elected the board members: Dragoş Neacşu, Robert Pană, Dan Paul, Ştefan Szitas, Mihaela Bîciu, Radu Hanga, Octavian Molnăr, Claudia Ionescu and Răzvan Raţ.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which holds a 5% stake in BVB, withdrew its candidate due to the limited time for submitting the documentation.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 November 2019
Sports
Romanian Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, in the race for WTA player of the year
19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40