Former Banca Transilvania manager voted new president of the Bucharest exchange

The shareholders of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) elected Radu Hanga, as chairman of Romania’s stock exchange operator for the next four years, in a meeting on Wednesday, November 20.

Hanga has served since 2017 as senior adviser to the board of Banca Transilvania, the biggest lender in Romania, and a member of the boards of BVB and investment company SIF Oltenia. He is also president of the Romanian Association of Fund Managers (AAF).

Hanga has been working for Banca Transilvania since 1999 holding various management positions, including general manager of BT Asset Management and Executive Director in charge with the group’s strategy. Radu

Hanga competed with Dragos Neacsu, former head of Erste Assets Management, and Dan Paul, the president of Brokers’ Association.

Lucian Anghel, who headed BVB for the past eight years, didn’t run for another term.

The BVB shareholders also elected the board members: Dragoş Neacşu, Robert Pană, Dan Paul, Ştefan Szitas, Mihaela Bîciu, Radu Hanga, Octavian Molnăr, Claudia Ionescu and Răzvan Raţ.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which holds a 5% stake in BVB, withdrew its candidate due to the limited time for submitting the documentation.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

